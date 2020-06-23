All apartments in Los Angeles
15240 Sutton Street
15240 Sutton Street

15240 Sutton Street
Location

15240 Sutton Street, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Modern beauty located south of Ventura and just minutes to the westside. Offers a large living room with formal dine, fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Light and bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances and center island cook top. Home boast wood floors through out. 1 bedroom/office downstairs. The master suite is over sized with vaulted ceilings, recessed lights and private bathroom. The front bedroom is also an ensuite. This is the luxury home in a luxury area you have been looking for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15240 Sutton Street have any available units?
15240 Sutton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 15240 Sutton Street currently offering any rent specials?
15240 Sutton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15240 Sutton Street pet-friendly?
No, 15240 Sutton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15240 Sutton Street offer parking?
No, 15240 Sutton Street does not offer parking.
Does 15240 Sutton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15240 Sutton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15240 Sutton Street have a pool?
No, 15240 Sutton Street does not have a pool.
Does 15240 Sutton Street have accessible units?
No, 15240 Sutton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15240 Sutton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15240 Sutton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15240 Sutton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15240 Sutton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
