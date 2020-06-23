15240 Sutton Street

Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

Modern beauty located south of Ventura and just minutes to the westside. Offers a large living room with formal dine, fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Light and bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances and center island cook top. Home boast wood floors through out. 1 bedroom/office downstairs. The master suite is over sized with vaulted ceilings, recessed lights and private bathroom. The front bedroom is also an ensuite. This is the luxury home in a luxury area you have been looking for.