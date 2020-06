Amenities

recently renovated pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities pool

FABULOUS REMODEL. 3+1 WITH BRAND NEW KITCHEN FLOORING, LIGHTS AND APPLIANCES. NEW FLOORING THROUGH DWELLING WITH NEW WOOD LAMINATE AND NEW CARPETS. THE COLORING OF THE NEW INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINTS SHOW WELL. POOL WAS RECENTLY RE-DONE LIKE NEW WITH A SAFETY FENCE AROUND POOL.