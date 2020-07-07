All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

1521 S. Curson Avenue

1521 South Curson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1521 South Curson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Trendy Picfair Village - A modern gem in trendy Picfair Village, this gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home features cherry hardwoods and contemporary designs throughout. The main floor plan features a grand living room flooded with natural light and centered around a low maintenance eco-friendly fireplace. Adjacent to the dining room is a beautiful galley kitchen boasting sleek stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet space and a butcher's block bar. A remodeled master bath offers upgraded vanity & sink, separate tub and shower, all while maintaining original charm. The master bedroom provides direct access to the pergola covered patio perfect for your morning coffee or Sunday BBQ. Lushly landscaped, the backyard is an entertainers dream all while offering a serene and private feel. Garage parking included. Close to the many restaurants and shops in Picfair Village, and minutes to Beverly Hills, Culver City and Pico-Robertson.

Terms: Minimum one year lease term. Pets are allowed with an additional deposit and breed restrictions. Security deposit is equal to 1 months rent on approved credit. Call us today to schedule a showing! 310-839-8970

(RLNE2732280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 S. Curson Avenue have any available units?
1521 S. Curson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 S. Curson Avenue have?
Some of 1521 S. Curson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 S. Curson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1521 S. Curson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 S. Curson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 S. Curson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1521 S. Curson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1521 S. Curson Avenue offers parking.
Does 1521 S. Curson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 S. Curson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 S. Curson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1521 S. Curson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1521 S. Curson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1521 S. Curson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 S. Curson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 S. Curson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

