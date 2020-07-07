1521 S. Curson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Trendy Picfair Village - A modern gem in trendy Picfair Village, this gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home features cherry hardwoods and contemporary designs throughout. The main floor plan features a grand living room flooded with natural light and centered around a low maintenance eco-friendly fireplace. Adjacent to the dining room is a beautiful galley kitchen boasting sleek stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet space and a butcher's block bar. A remodeled master bath offers upgraded vanity & sink, separate tub and shower, all while maintaining original charm. The master bedroom provides direct access to the pergola covered patio perfect for your morning coffee or Sunday BBQ. Lushly landscaped, the backyard is an entertainers dream all while offering a serene and private feel. Garage parking included. Close to the many restaurants and shops in Picfair Village, and minutes to Beverly Hills, Culver City and Pico-Robertson.



Terms: Minimum one year lease term. Pets are allowed with an additional deposit and breed restrictions. Security deposit is equal to 1 months rent on approved credit. Call us today to schedule a showing! 310-839-8970



(RLNE2732280)