Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1517 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue
Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:55 AM

1517 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue

1517 South Orange Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1517 South Orange Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
One bedroom home in the heart of Picfair Village. Feels like a single family house with your own yard on a property with only 2 other units. Completely remodeled. Hardwood floors throughout. Gas stove. Ceiling fans. Newer windows. Bathtub. Air conditioner. Laundry inside kitchen. Recessed lighting on dimmers. 2 parking spaces. Close to everything. Pico Blvd. Faircrest Heights, The Grove, West Hollywood WeHo, Beverly Hills, Beverlywood, Cedars Sinai Hospital, 10 freeway, 405 freeway, Downtown LA, Culver City

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have any available units?
1517 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1517 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have?
Some of 1517 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1517 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1517 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1517 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1517 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1517 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1517 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1517 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1517 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1517 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1517 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
