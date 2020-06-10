1517 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue

Amenities
One bedroom home in the heart of Picfair Village. Feels like a single family house with your own yard on a property with only 2 other units. Completely remodeled. Hardwood floors throughout. Gas stove. Ceiling fans. Newer windows. Bathtub. Air conditioner. Laundry inside kitchen. Recessed lighting on dimmers. 2 parking spaces. Close to everything. Pico Blvd. Faircrest Heights, The Grove, West Hollywood WeHo, Beverly Hills, Beverlywood, Cedars Sinai Hospital, 10 freeway, 405 freeway, Downtown LA, Culver City