1517 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

One bedroom home in the heart of Picfair Village. Feels like a single family house with your own yard on a property with only 2 other units. Completely remodeled. Hardwood floors throughout. Gas stove. Ceiling fans. Newer windows. Bathtub. Air conditioner. Laundry inside kitchen. Recessed lighting on dimmers. 2 parking spaces. Close to everything. Pico Blvd. Faircrest Heights, The Grove, West Hollywood WeHo, Beverly Hills, Beverlywood, Cedars Sinai Hospital, 10 freeway, 405 freeway, Downtown LA, Culver City