Los Angeles, CA
15126 Friar Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

15126 Friar Street

15126 Friar Street · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15126 Friar Street, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Guest Cottage · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
media room
Light & Bright Remodeled Guest Cottage

Welcome home to this incredibly charming detached guest cottage! Fully remodeled, this light & bright space is perfect for someone looking for a quiet, stylish living environment. Through the private entrance, you’re greeted by a stunning kitchen with white shaker cabinets, open concept shelving, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, skylight, and room for a bistro table. The step-up living area enjoys plenty of space for a cozy lounge area and a large picture window overlooking a lush garden and koi pond. The private sleeping area with closet and ceiling fan sits just beyond the separation wall, allowing for separate living and bedroom media centers. The lovely bathroom features built-in storage and a gorgeous standing glass shower. Provided appliances include a stovetop, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, combo washer/dryer, and a wall A/C unit in the living area. Just outside the front door, a beautiful outdoor area boasts lush florals, window box for herbs, bench, and room for BBQ, table, and chairs. With open street parking and close proximity to major freeways, dining, and shopping, this is a great option for someone looking for their perfect hideaway in the Valley. Be the first to enjoy this newly renovated dream guest cottage!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/15126-friar-st-van-nuys-ca-91411-usa-unit-guest-cottage/97e7036a-5b4f-4084-8600-1933e726602a

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5818732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15126 Friar Street have any available units?
15126 Friar Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15126 Friar Street have?
Some of 15126 Friar Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15126 Friar Street currently offering any rent specials?
15126 Friar Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15126 Friar Street pet-friendly?
No, 15126 Friar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15126 Friar Street offer parking?
No, 15126 Friar Street does not offer parking.
Does 15126 Friar Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15126 Friar Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15126 Friar Street have a pool?
No, 15126 Friar Street does not have a pool.
Does 15126 Friar Street have accessible units?
No, 15126 Friar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15126 Friar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15126 Friar Street has units with dishwashers.
