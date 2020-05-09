15126 Friar Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse bbq/grill media room

Light & Bright Remodeled Guest Cottage



Welcome home to this incredibly charming detached guest cottage! Fully remodeled, this light & bright space is perfect for someone looking for a quiet, stylish living environment. Through the private entrance, you’re greeted by a stunning kitchen with white shaker cabinets, open concept shelving, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, skylight, and room for a bistro table. The step-up living area enjoys plenty of space for a cozy lounge area and a large picture window overlooking a lush garden and koi pond. The private sleeping area with closet and ceiling fan sits just beyond the separation wall, allowing for separate living and bedroom media centers. The lovely bathroom features built-in storage and a gorgeous standing glass shower. Provided appliances include a stovetop, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, combo washer/dryer, and a wall A/C unit in the living area. Just outside the front door, a beautiful outdoor area boasts lush florals, window box for herbs, bench, and room for BBQ, table, and chairs. With open street parking and close proximity to major freeways, dining, and shopping, this is a great option for someone looking for their perfect hideaway in the Valley. Be the first to enjoy this newly renovated dream guest cottage!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/15126-friar-st-van-nuys-ca-91411-usa-unit-guest-cottage/97e7036a-5b4f-4084-8600-1933e726602a



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5818732)