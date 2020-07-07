All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1512 South Van Ness Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1512 South Van Ness Avenue
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

1512 South Van Ness Avenue

1512 South Van Ness Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1512 South Van Ness Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
UNNC

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
2 bdrms, 1 bath, refinished hardwood flooring, new tile in kitchen and bathroom, new kitchen cabinets, new counter tops, new stove, new refigerator, recessed lighting in living room, new recessed lighting, new room ac, new windows throughout the unit,ceiling fans, new washer & dryer in laundry room, new interior paint interior and exterior, remote gate access to carport parking.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12723424

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5269278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 South Van Ness Avenue have any available units?
1512 South Van Ness Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 South Van Ness Avenue have?
Some of 1512 South Van Ness Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 South Van Ness Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1512 South Van Ness Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 South Van Ness Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1512 South Van Ness Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1512 South Van Ness Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1512 South Van Ness Avenue offers parking.
Does 1512 South Van Ness Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1512 South Van Ness Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 South Van Ness Avenue have a pool?
No, 1512 South Van Ness Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1512 South Van Ness Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1512 South Van Ness Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 South Van Ness Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 South Van Ness Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College