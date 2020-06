Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Charming traditional on an extremely private and large 9,300+ square foot lot in one of the city's most highly desired neighborhoods. Natural light floods the public rooms creating warmth throughout. Living room blends seamlessly with dining room and kitchen presenting the perfect combination of grandeur and functionality. Three generously sized bedrooms and two bathrooms. Master bedroom features an oversized closet with access to huge sun-drenched backyard with grassy area and room for pool. Multiple patios ideal for al fresco dining and entertaining on a large or intimate setting. Full guest house with separate entrance features a kitchen and bath. Gated driveway provides ample parking. A one of a kind opportunity not to be missed. Property is also available for sale at $1,795,000.