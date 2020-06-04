All apartments in Los Angeles
15035 Blackhawk Street
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

15035 Blackhawk Street

15035 Blackhawk Street · No Longer Available
Location

15035 Blackhawk Street, Los Angeles, CA 91345
Mission Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You'll enjoy the features this beautiful single family home has to offer. In addition to a large fenced backyard this home features tile and hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/31130

(RLNE4838596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15035 Blackhawk Street have any available units?
15035 Blackhawk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15035 Blackhawk Street have?
Some of 15035 Blackhawk Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15035 Blackhawk Street currently offering any rent specials?
15035 Blackhawk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15035 Blackhawk Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15035 Blackhawk Street is pet friendly.
Does 15035 Blackhawk Street offer parking?
Yes, 15035 Blackhawk Street offers parking.
Does 15035 Blackhawk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15035 Blackhawk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15035 Blackhawk Street have a pool?
No, 15035 Blackhawk Street does not have a pool.
Does 15035 Blackhawk Street have accessible units?
No, 15035 Blackhawk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15035 Blackhawk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15035 Blackhawk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
