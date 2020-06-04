15035 Blackhawk Street, Los Angeles, CA 91345 Mission Hills
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You'll enjoy the features this beautiful single family home has to offer. In addition to a large fenced backyard this home features tile and hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
