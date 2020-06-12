All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 31 2020 at 6:18 AM

15025 Victory Boulevard

15025 Victory Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

15025 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Perfectly located! This Spectacular first floor 1 bedroom features a comfortable living room with newly renovated Real Hardwood Floors, Dual-Pane windows with AC unit. Tiled Kitchen with dining area, an updated bathroom ample closets and has has been freshly painted in designer colors. This apartment unit is situated inside a well maintained and super quiet access-controlled security gated building that also includes contemporary landscaping There is a laundry room on-site, and assigned parking for one car in a covered carport. This is a Rare find as Units in this building haven’t been available to rent in close to a decade! Please contact Ludin at 818-378-1614 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15025 Victory Boulevard have any available units?
15025 Victory Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15025 Victory Boulevard have?
Some of 15025 Victory Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15025 Victory Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
15025 Victory Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15025 Victory Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 15025 Victory Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15025 Victory Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 15025 Victory Boulevard offers parking.
Does 15025 Victory Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15025 Victory Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15025 Victory Boulevard have a pool?
No, 15025 Victory Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 15025 Victory Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 15025 Victory Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 15025 Victory Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 15025 Victory Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

