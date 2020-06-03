All apartments in Los Angeles
150 North ORANGE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

150 North ORANGE Drive

150 North Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

150 North Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This gracious and spacious Hancock Park ground floor duplex has undergone a top to bottom renovation resulting in a perfect blend of contemporary comfort with classic 1920's Spanish style. Three generous bedrooms, all with ensuite baths, powder room, open cook's kitchen with island, Caesar stone counters, Bertazzoni stainless steel appliances, grand living room with fireplace, beamed ceilings, wide-planked hardwood floors, central air & heat, laundry room, two-car garage, generous backyard. Centrally located on one of Hancock Park's finest streets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 North ORANGE Drive have any available units?
150 North ORANGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 North ORANGE Drive have?
Some of 150 North ORANGE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 North ORANGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
150 North ORANGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 North ORANGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 150 North ORANGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 150 North ORANGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 150 North ORANGE Drive offers parking.
Does 150 North ORANGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 North ORANGE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 North ORANGE Drive have a pool?
No, 150 North ORANGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 150 North ORANGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 150 North ORANGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 150 North ORANGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 North ORANGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
