150 North ORANGE Drive

This gracious and spacious Hancock Park ground floor duplex has undergone a top to bottom renovation resulting in a perfect blend of contemporary comfort with classic 1920's Spanish style. Three generous bedrooms, all with ensuite baths, powder room, open cook's kitchen with island, Caesar stone counters, Bertazzoni stainless steel appliances, grand living room with fireplace, beamed ceilings, wide-planked hardwood floors, central air & heat, laundry room, two-car garage, generous backyard. Centrally located on one of Hancock Park's finest streets.