Los Angeles, CA
14945 Mayall St.
14945 Mayall St.

14945 Mayall Street · No Longer Available
Location

14945 Mayall Street, Los Angeles, CA 91345
Mission Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
READY FOR MOVE-IN! 3+1.5 w/family rm + appliances included! (14945 Mayall) - READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Single-story Mission Hills home available for lease. Features include: open floorplan w/3BR + 1.5BA + almost 1500 SQF of space; living room; family room; dining area; kitchen w/appliances included (stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); inside laundry w/washer + dryer also provided; central heat + air; hardwood flooring; backyard w/gardener + water for landscaping included; 2 car garage; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14945 Mayall St. have any available units?
14945 Mayall St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14945 Mayall St. have?
Some of 14945 Mayall St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14945 Mayall St. currently offering any rent specials?
14945 Mayall St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14945 Mayall St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14945 Mayall St. is pet friendly.
Does 14945 Mayall St. offer parking?
Yes, 14945 Mayall St. offers parking.
Does 14945 Mayall St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14945 Mayall St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14945 Mayall St. have a pool?
No, 14945 Mayall St. does not have a pool.
Does 14945 Mayall St. have accessible units?
No, 14945 Mayall St. does not have accessible units.
Does 14945 Mayall St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14945 Mayall St. has units with dishwashers.

