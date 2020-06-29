14945 Mayall St.

Amenities

READY FOR MOVE-IN! 3+1.5 w/family rm + appliances included! (14945 Mayall) - READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Single-story Mission Hills home available for lease. Features include: open floorplan w/3BR + 1.5BA + almost 1500 SQF of space; living room; family room; dining area; kitchen w/appliances included (stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); inside laundry w/washer + dryer also provided; central heat + air; hardwood flooring; backyard w/gardener + water for landscaping included; 2 car garage; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



