All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14934 Burbank Blvd. 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14934 Burbank Blvd. 3
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

14934 Burbank Blvd. 3

14934 Burbank Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14934 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
New Construction! Spacious & Modern - Property Id: 209998

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! 14934 Burbank is conveniently located in in Sherman Oaks, CA, You'll love the close proximity to shopping at the Sherman Oaks Galleria, dining, major employers and easy Interstate 405 and Route 101 freeway access. Until 301 is luxurious 3 bd/ 2.5 ba unit Apartment Home on the top floor! and has been custom designed to provide both style and comfort. Enjoy in-home amenities like a full-size washer/dryer, a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, wood-inspired flooring, fireplace, balconies, spacious bathrooms, plenty of closet space, and more designer touches throughout. Schedule your showing today! This one will go quickly.

TEXT 818-430-7117 TO SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209998
Property Id 209998

(RLNE5674110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14934 Burbank Blvd. 3 have any available units?
14934 Burbank Blvd. 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14934 Burbank Blvd. 3 have?
Some of 14934 Burbank Blvd. 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14934 Burbank Blvd. 3 currently offering any rent specials?
14934 Burbank Blvd. 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14934 Burbank Blvd. 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14934 Burbank Blvd. 3 is pet friendly.
Does 14934 Burbank Blvd. 3 offer parking?
No, 14934 Burbank Blvd. 3 does not offer parking.
Does 14934 Burbank Blvd. 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14934 Burbank Blvd. 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14934 Burbank Blvd. 3 have a pool?
No, 14934 Burbank Blvd. 3 does not have a pool.
Does 14934 Burbank Blvd. 3 have accessible units?
No, 14934 Burbank Blvd. 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 14934 Burbank Blvd. 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14934 Burbank Blvd. 3 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College