All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14933 Marlin Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14933 Marlin Place
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:45 AM

14933 Marlin Place

14933 Marlin Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14933 Marlin Place, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
new construction
Section 8 approved. Welcome home to this brand new construction 3 bed 2 bath backhouse located in a tranquil Van Nuys neighborhood on a cul de sac. Come enjoy this modern house with a light and bright floor plan features living / dining room with tile floors and new windows drenching rooms with light. New kitchen equipped with quartz counter tops and ample cabinetry. Brand new appliances include dishwasher, stove and microwave. Washer and dryer hook ups conveniently tucked away inside a closet. House also features: recessed lights, central AC, new copper plumbing, side and private backyard that offers additional room for storage/bbq/entertaining. Landlord pays for Gas. 2 car tandem driveway parking available along with ample street parking. Stop by, fall in love and make it yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14933 Marlin Place have any available units?
14933 Marlin Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14933 Marlin Place have?
Some of 14933 Marlin Place's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14933 Marlin Place currently offering any rent specials?
14933 Marlin Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14933 Marlin Place pet-friendly?
No, 14933 Marlin Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14933 Marlin Place offer parking?
Yes, 14933 Marlin Place offers parking.
Does 14933 Marlin Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14933 Marlin Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14933 Marlin Place have a pool?
No, 14933 Marlin Place does not have a pool.
Does 14933 Marlin Place have accessible units?
No, 14933 Marlin Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14933 Marlin Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14933 Marlin Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College