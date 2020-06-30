14933 Marlin Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking bbq/grill new construction

Section 8 approved. Welcome home to this brand new construction 3 bed 2 bath backhouse located in a tranquil Van Nuys neighborhood on a cul de sac. Come enjoy this modern house with a light and bright floor plan features living / dining room with tile floors and new windows drenching rooms with light. New kitchen equipped with quartz counter tops and ample cabinetry. Brand new appliances include dishwasher, stove and microwave. Washer and dryer hook ups conveniently tucked away inside a closet. House also features: recessed lights, central AC, new copper plumbing, side and private backyard that offers additional room for storage/bbq/entertaining. Landlord pays for Gas. 2 car tandem driveway parking available along with ample street parking. Stop by, fall in love and make it yours!