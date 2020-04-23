14911 Greenleaf Street

Amenities

Welcome to 'Greenleaf Manor'-Unique Celebrity owned compound with 4 bedrooms/2 baths/pool/spa/sep. studio with full bath/all set on a 14,000 sf private lot in the foothills of Sherman Oaks. Rare offering-Gracious living room with wood burning fireplace, crown moldings,wood floors and sep. alcove, perfect for music room or small den. Family room and formal dining room with new bamboo floors and french doors which overlook entertainer's yard with newly resurfaced fenced swimmer's pool, lots of grassy spaces and spa with waterfall.Remodeled eat-in kitchen with top of the line appliances including Jenn-air stainless stove/oven, Jenn-air refrigerator, Fisher-Paykel double dishwasher and Cherrywood cabs and Blue Peak Granite counters.Recessed lights throughout. Master suite with dressing area and bath with double sinks. 3 other bedroom in house, redone hall bath with Carrera marble, sep tub and shower. Private studio with bath perfect for at home office. Studio not to be rented out separately. For your most discriminating clients. Available July 1, 2016. Washer/dryer/fridge incl. Walk to Ventura boulevard shops and restaurants-easy westside and freeway access.