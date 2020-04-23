All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14911 Greenleaf Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14911 Greenleaf Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

14911 Greenleaf Street

14911 Greenleaf Street · (818) 613-4606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14911 Greenleaf Street, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2437 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Welcome to 'Greenleaf Manor'-Unique Celebrity owned compound with 4 bedrooms/2 baths/pool/spa/sep. studio with full bath/all set on a 14,000 sf private lot in the foothills of Sherman Oaks. Rare offering-Gracious living room with wood burning fireplace, crown moldings,wood floors and sep. alcove, perfect for music room or small den. Family room and formal dining room with new bamboo floors and french doors which overlook entertainer's yard with newly resurfaced fenced swimmer's pool, lots of grassy spaces and spa with waterfall.Remodeled eat-in kitchen with top of the line appliances including Jenn-air stainless stove/oven, Jenn-air refrigerator, Fisher-Paykel double dishwasher and Cherrywood cabs and Blue Peak Granite counters.Recessed lights throughout. Master suite with dressing area and bath with double sinks. 3 other bedroom in house, redone hall bath with Carrera marble, sep tub and shower. Private studio with bath perfect for at home office. Studio not to be rented out separately. For your most discriminating clients. Available July 1, 2016. Washer/dryer/fridge incl. Walk to Ventura boulevard shops and restaurants-easy westside and freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14911 Greenleaf Street have any available units?
14911 Greenleaf Street has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14911 Greenleaf Street have?
Some of 14911 Greenleaf Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14911 Greenleaf Street currently offering any rent specials?
14911 Greenleaf Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14911 Greenleaf Street pet-friendly?
No, 14911 Greenleaf Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14911 Greenleaf Street offer parking?
No, 14911 Greenleaf Street does not offer parking.
Does 14911 Greenleaf Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14911 Greenleaf Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14911 Greenleaf Street have a pool?
Yes, 14911 Greenleaf Street has a pool.
Does 14911 Greenleaf Street have accessible units?
No, 14911 Greenleaf Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14911 Greenleaf Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14911 Greenleaf Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 14911 Greenleaf Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity