Los Angeles, CA
14839 Sherman Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14839 Sherman Way

14839 Sherman Way · No Longer Available
Location

14839 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
"Special Offer! $300 move in discount if you sign the lease and move-in on or before end of January!"

This two-bedroom and one-and-a-half-bathroom condo unit is located in a serene complex with two pools, a spa, guest parking, and gated secure entry in the Van Nuys neighborhood in Los Angeles. It is conveniently situated close to the 405 freeway and near restaurants, grocery stores, coffee shops, pharmacies, and shops as they are all within an eleven-minute walking radius from the property. Inside, the unit features central AC and heating, vaulted ceilings and durable tiled flooring with the bedrooms having full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen cladded with stylish rustic cabinets and drawers, smooth hardwood countertops, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of storage space. Thanks to carefully placed lighting fixtures and tall-windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For vehicles, a two-car assigned parking in a semi-private garage shared with only one neighbor is available.

Nearby parks:
Van Nuys Recreation Area, Blythe Street Park and Delano Park

Nearby Schools:
Ararat Charter School - 0.98 miles, 9/10
Van Nuys Senior High School - 0.85 miles, 8/10
Lashon Academy - 0.34 miles, 8/10
Champs - Charter High School Of Arts-Multimedia & Performing - 0.68 miles, 6/10

(RLNE4564055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14839 Sherman Way have any available units?
14839 Sherman Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14839 Sherman Way have?
Some of 14839 Sherman Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14839 Sherman Way currently offering any rent specials?
14839 Sherman Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14839 Sherman Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14839 Sherman Way is pet friendly.
Does 14839 Sherman Way offer parking?
Yes, 14839 Sherman Way offers parking.
Does 14839 Sherman Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14839 Sherman Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14839 Sherman Way have a pool?
Yes, 14839 Sherman Way has a pool.
Does 14839 Sherman Way have accessible units?
No, 14839 Sherman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14839 Sherman Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14839 Sherman Way has units with dishwashers.
