14839 Sherman Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking hot tub internet access pet friendly

"Special Offer! $300 move in discount if you sign the lease and move-in on or before end of January!"



This two-bedroom and one-and-a-half-bathroom condo unit is located in a serene complex with two pools, a spa, guest parking, and gated secure entry in the Van Nuys neighborhood in Los Angeles. It is conveniently situated close to the 405 freeway and near restaurants, grocery stores, coffee shops, pharmacies, and shops as they are all within an eleven-minute walking radius from the property. Inside, the unit features central AC and heating, vaulted ceilings and durable tiled flooring with the bedrooms having full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen cladded with stylish rustic cabinets and drawers, smooth hardwood countertops, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of storage space. Thanks to carefully placed lighting fixtures and tall-windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For vehicles, a two-car assigned parking in a semi-private garage shared with only one neighbor is available.



Nearby parks:

Van Nuys Recreation Area, Blythe Street Park and Delano Park



Nearby Schools:

Ararat Charter School - 0.98 miles, 9/10

Van Nuys Senior High School - 0.85 miles, 8/10

Lashon Academy - 0.34 miles, 8/10

Champs - Charter High School Of Arts-Multimedia & Performing - 0.68 miles, 6/10



