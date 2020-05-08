14755 Killion Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming home in a prime Sherman Oaks neighborhood! This newly fenced, corner lot home enjoys terrific curb appeal. Inside, the home is warm and inviting. The light and bright living room has gleaming hardwood floors and a fireplace. This area is fully open to the dining area with new chandelier and a tiled galley kitchen with plentiful cabinetry and a new stove and dishwasher. The home boasts three good-sized bedrooms with roomy closets.

The beautifully remodeled bathroom enjoys walk-in shower with accent tiles and a new, granite topped vanity. There is a laundry room as well.

The home enjoys a private, spacious and tranquil rear yard with two separate patio areas, a two car garage and two storage sheds. Move-in ready, this is a great opportunity to live in Sherman Oaks at an unbeatable price!