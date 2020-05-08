All apartments in Los Angeles
14755 Killion Street
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:58 PM

14755 Killion Street

14755 Killion Street · No Longer Available
Location

14755 Killion Street, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming home in a prime Sherman Oaks neighborhood! This newly fenced, corner lot home enjoys terrific curb appeal. Inside, the home is warm and inviting. The light and bright living room has gleaming hardwood floors and a fireplace. This area is fully open to the dining area with new chandelier and a tiled galley kitchen with plentiful cabinetry and a new stove and dishwasher. The home boasts three good-sized bedrooms with roomy closets.
The beautifully remodeled bathroom enjoys walk-in shower with accent tiles and a new, granite topped vanity. There is a laundry room as well.
The home enjoys a private, spacious and tranquil rear yard with two separate patio areas, a two car garage and two storage sheds. Move-in ready, this is a great opportunity to live in Sherman Oaks at an unbeatable price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14755 Killion Street have any available units?
14755 Killion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14755 Killion Street have?
Some of 14755 Killion Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14755 Killion Street currently offering any rent specials?
14755 Killion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14755 Killion Street pet-friendly?
No, 14755 Killion Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14755 Killion Street offer parking?
Yes, 14755 Killion Street offers parking.
Does 14755 Killion Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14755 Killion Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14755 Killion Street have a pool?
No, 14755 Killion Street does not have a pool.
Does 14755 Killion Street have accessible units?
No, 14755 Killion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14755 Killion Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14755 Killion Street has units with dishwashers.

