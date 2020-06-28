All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 28 2020 at 8:29 AM

14717 MCCORMICK Street

14717 Mccormick Street · No Longer Available
Location

14717 Mccormick Street, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Spectacular with Custom new paint throughout. Home with 8' front door opens to a dramatic 20' high living room ceiling with an Italian texture finish modern fireplace. Staircase with all glass and metal railing. A modern walnut kitchen with 8' waterfall Caesar stone island. Extra large master suite with sitting area, 2 separate his/her walk in closets, large balcony with all glass rail over looking the back yard. Amazing unique design Yard with large cover patio, salt water pool/spa with wood deck around, grassy area, fire pit with sitting bench, and a built in Lynx barbecue. This smart home can be controlled from your iPhone and can control the security cameras, pool/spa, AC, lights, built in speakers. Note: Home is currently unfurnished. Short term lease accepted. #ShortTerm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14717 MCCORMICK Street have any available units?
14717 MCCORMICK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14717 MCCORMICK Street have?
Some of 14717 MCCORMICK Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14717 MCCORMICK Street currently offering any rent specials?
14717 MCCORMICK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14717 MCCORMICK Street pet-friendly?
No, 14717 MCCORMICK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14717 MCCORMICK Street offer parking?
Yes, 14717 MCCORMICK Street offers parking.
Does 14717 MCCORMICK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14717 MCCORMICK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14717 MCCORMICK Street have a pool?
Yes, 14717 MCCORMICK Street has a pool.
Does 14717 MCCORMICK Street have accessible units?
No, 14717 MCCORMICK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14717 MCCORMICK Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14717 MCCORMICK Street does not have units with dishwashers.
