14717 MCCORMICK Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Spectacular with Custom new paint throughout. Home with 8' front door opens to a dramatic 20' high living room ceiling with an Italian texture finish modern fireplace. Staircase with all glass and metal railing. A modern walnut kitchen with 8' waterfall Caesar stone island. Extra large master suite with sitting area, 2 separate his/her walk in closets, large balcony with all glass rail over looking the back yard. Amazing unique design Yard with large cover patio, salt water pool/spa with wood deck around, grassy area, fire pit with sitting bench, and a built in Lynx barbecue. This smart home can be controlled from your iPhone and can control the security cameras, pool/spa, AC, lights, built in speakers. Note: Home is currently unfurnished. Short term lease accepted. #ShortTerm