1469 Scott Avenue
Last updated July 23 2019 at 5:54 PM

1469 Scott Avenue

1469 Scott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1469 Scott Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
courtyard
range
refrigerator
Sun drenched historical Studio/1 bath with hardwood floors! Charming Spanish Colonial Revival Courtyard Property. Fully renovated historical monument. This is a beautiful hillside apartment with views of downtown, custom paint and lots of unique features. It comes with a gas stove and refrigerator. A gem in the heart of Echo Park.Sorry, street parking only. Laundromat nearby.

BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with a phone number other than in this ad are fraudulent advertisement!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 1469 Scott Avenue have any available units?
1469 Scott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1469 Scott Avenue have?
Some of 1469 Scott Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated.
Is 1469 Scott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1469 Scott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1469 Scott Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1469 Scott Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1469 Scott Avenue offer parking?
No, 1469 Scott Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1469 Scott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1469 Scott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1469 Scott Avenue have a pool?
No, 1469 Scott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1469 Scott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1469 Scott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1469 Scott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1469 Scott Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
