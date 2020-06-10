1469 Scott Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated courtyard range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Sun drenched historical Studio/1 bath with hardwood floors! Charming Spanish Colonial Revival Courtyard Property. Fully renovated historical monument. This is a beautiful hillside apartment with views of downtown, custom paint and lots of unique features. It comes with a gas stove and refrigerator. A gem in the heart of Echo Park.Sorry, street parking only. Laundromat nearby.



BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with a phone number other than in this ad are fraudulent advertisement!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.