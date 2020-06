Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, Clean and Spacious Tri Level Townhome with 2 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Baths, Two Car Direct Entry Garage, Gated Community, New Paint and Carpet, Gas Fireplace, Gas Cooking Range, New Refrigerator, Inside Laundry, Great Location conveniently located close to the 405, 5 and 118 freeways for easy commuting access and plenty of shopping centers around for shopping. Hurry and see this Beautiful Townhome before it's gone!