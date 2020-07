Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

LOCATED NEAR FREEWAYS, SHOPPING AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, THIS TWO STORY HOME OFFERS A FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM, A DOWNSTAIRS GUEST BATHROOM, LARGE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST AREA. A PATIO IN THE FRONT, FOR YOUR BBQ. UPSTAIRS, TWO LARGE BEDROOMS WITH AMPLE CLOSET SPACE. FULL BATHROOM AND LAUNDRY HOOKUPS LOCATED NEXT TO BATHROOM.



ASSOCIATION OFFERS A SPARKLING POOL AND SPA. TWO COVERED PARKING SPACES AND A STORAGE.