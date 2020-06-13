1450 LN LACHMAN

Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

This mid-century ranch-style home soars above Marquez Knolls and all of Pacific Palisades, boasting jaw-dropping panoramic ocean, mountain, Catalina, and city views from almost every room. Located just before the top of Lachman Lane, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom retreat enjoys spacious living areas under a mid-century-style vaulted wooden ceiling that slopes down to a stone-clad fireplace in the living room. The explosive views pour into the home over the private backyard-ideal for entertaining year-round. Located close to the Palisades Village, world-class beaches, Santa Monica, Malibu, as well as incredible hiking trails just up the street.