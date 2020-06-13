All apartments in Los Angeles
1450 LN LACHMAN

1450 Lachman Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1450 Lachman Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This mid-century ranch-style home soars above Marquez Knolls and all of Pacific Palisades, boasting jaw-dropping panoramic ocean, mountain, Catalina, and city views from almost every room. Located just before the top of Lachman Lane, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom retreat enjoys spacious living areas under a mid-century-style vaulted wooden ceiling that slopes down to a stone-clad fireplace in the living room. The explosive views pour into the home over the private backyard-ideal for entertaining year-round. Located close to the Palisades Village, world-class beaches, Santa Monica, Malibu, as well as incredible hiking trails just up the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 LN LACHMAN have any available units?
1450 LN LACHMAN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1450 LN LACHMAN currently offering any rent specials?
1450 LN LACHMAN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 LN LACHMAN pet-friendly?
No, 1450 LN LACHMAN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1450 LN LACHMAN offer parking?
Yes, 1450 LN LACHMAN does offer parking.
Does 1450 LN LACHMAN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 LN LACHMAN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 LN LACHMAN have a pool?
No, 1450 LN LACHMAN does not have a pool.
Does 1450 LN LACHMAN have accessible units?
No, 1450 LN LACHMAN does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 LN LACHMAN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1450 LN LACHMAN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1450 LN LACHMAN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1450 LN LACHMAN does not have units with air conditioning.
