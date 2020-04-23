1449 W 35th Pl 1

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Designer remodeled 2 bed 1 bath close to USC - Property Id: 128334



This newly (2019) designer remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom first floor apartment is located just blocks away from USC campus, Exposition Park, the new LAFC Stadium, Downtown LA.



Beautiful new hardwood laminate flooring, ceiling fans, a bathroom with new designer vanity and rainforest shower, and a kitchen with all stainless steel appliances that includes a refrigerator, stove oven, vent hood, new counter tops and new light fixtures make this unit desirable and livable.



Excellent access to I10, I-110 and the new Metro Line.



One assigned parking spot is included in the rent. Cats and small are welcome for an additional pet deposit. The building is gated and on landscaped ground.



Good credit 650+ and income is required (Co-Signers accepted for people who haven't build credit yet)

You don't want to miss it.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/128334p

Property Id 128334



(RLNE5006327)