Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1449 W 35th Pl 1
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:47 AM

1449 W 35th Pl 1

1449 West 35th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1449 West 35th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Congress North

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Designer remodeled 2 bed 1 bath close to USC - Property Id: 128334

This newly (2019) designer remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom first floor apartment is located just blocks away from USC campus, Exposition Park, the new LAFC Stadium, Downtown LA.

Beautiful new hardwood laminate flooring, ceiling fans, a bathroom with new designer vanity and rainforest shower, and a kitchen with all stainless steel appliances that includes a refrigerator, stove oven, vent hood, new counter tops and new light fixtures make this unit desirable and livable.

Excellent access to I10, I-110 and the new Metro Line.

One assigned parking spot is included in the rent. Cats and small are welcome for an additional pet deposit. The building is gated and on landscaped ground.

Good credit 650+ and income is required (Co-Signers accepted for people who haven't build credit yet)
You don't want to miss it.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/128334p
Property Id 128334

(RLNE5006327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1449 W 35th Pl 1 have any available units?
1449 W 35th Pl 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1449 W 35th Pl 1 have?
Some of 1449 W 35th Pl 1's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1449 W 35th Pl 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1449 W 35th Pl 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1449 W 35th Pl 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1449 W 35th Pl 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1449 W 35th Pl 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1449 W 35th Pl 1 offers parking.
Does 1449 W 35th Pl 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1449 W 35th Pl 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1449 W 35th Pl 1 have a pool?
No, 1449 W 35th Pl 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1449 W 35th Pl 1 have accessible units?
No, 1449 W 35th Pl 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1449 W 35th Pl 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1449 W 35th Pl 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
