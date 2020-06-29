1448 1/4 Fairbanks Pl

Amenities

Echo Park: Large quite single in a triplex older building. Approximately 350 sq. ft. beautiful shared yard, city view, forest setting, for 1 person Laminate and ceramic tile floors, stove, refrigerator and granite top. Excellent Location close to downtown LA,, Silver Lake, Dodger stadium and Hollywood. Nearest cross streets Scott & Echo Park Blvd, $1,400. The going rent in the area 1,600 Call John or Maria 818-240-8816 or 818-434-5270

