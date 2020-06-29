All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 13 2019 at 10:45 AM

1448 1/4 Fairbanks Pl

1448 1/4 Fairbanks Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1448 1/4 Fairbanks Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Fairbanks - Property Id: 77548

Echo Park: Large quite single in a triplex older building. Approximately 350 sq. ft. beautiful shared yard, city view, forest setting, for 1 person Laminate and ceramic tile floors, stove, refrigerator and granite top. Excellent Location close to downtown LA,, Silver Lake, Dodger stadium and Hollywood. Nearest cross streets Scott & Echo Park Blvd, $1,400. The going rent in the area 1,600 Call John or Maria 818-240-8816 or 818-434-5270
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/77548p
Property Id 77548

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5186076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1448 1/4 Fairbanks Pl have any available units?
1448 1/4 Fairbanks Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1448 1/4 Fairbanks Pl have?
Some of 1448 1/4 Fairbanks Pl's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1448 1/4 Fairbanks Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1448 1/4 Fairbanks Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 1/4 Fairbanks Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1448 1/4 Fairbanks Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1448 1/4 Fairbanks Pl offer parking?
No, 1448 1/4 Fairbanks Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1448 1/4 Fairbanks Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1448 1/4 Fairbanks Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 1/4 Fairbanks Pl have a pool?
No, 1448 1/4 Fairbanks Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1448 1/4 Fairbanks Pl have accessible units?
No, 1448 1/4 Fairbanks Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1448 1/4 Fairbanks Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1448 1/4 Fairbanks Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

