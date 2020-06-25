14431 Hatteras Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This house is a brand new house from top to bottom with beautiful modern design and nice open floor plan. It offers 1200 sqft. living space, 2 car garage, and 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with open and bright floor plan. The house offers side by side washer and dryer hookup inside. Kitchen features quartz countertops, new shaker white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, hood, and a huge kitchen island. The house has a master bedroom with walk-in closet, beautiful bathrooms, Tank-less water heater, recessed dimmer lights, cozy backyard with pavers. Additional features are New energy saving cool roof, copper piping, water saving dripping garden system, nice side path and the back path with flourishing trees and Jasmine tree. Must see this wonderful Brand New home