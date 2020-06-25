All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 31 2019 at 12:59 AM

14431 Hatteras Street

14431 Hatteras Street · No Longer Available
Location

14431 Hatteras Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Van Nuys

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This house is a brand new house from top to bottom with beautiful modern design and nice open floor plan. It offers 1200 sqft. living space, 2 car garage, and 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with open and bright floor plan. The house offers side by side washer and dryer hookup inside. Kitchen features quartz countertops, new shaker white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, hood, and a huge kitchen island. The house has a master bedroom with walk-in closet, beautiful bathrooms, Tank-less water heater, recessed dimmer lights, cozy backyard with pavers. Additional features are New energy saving cool roof, copper piping, water saving dripping garden system, nice side path and the back path with flourishing trees and Jasmine tree. Must see this wonderful Brand New home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14431 Hatteras Street have any available units?
14431 Hatteras Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14431 Hatteras Street have?
Some of 14431 Hatteras Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14431 Hatteras Street currently offering any rent specials?
14431 Hatteras Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14431 Hatteras Street pet-friendly?
No, 14431 Hatteras Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14431 Hatteras Street offer parking?
Yes, 14431 Hatteras Street offers parking.
Does 14431 Hatteras Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14431 Hatteras Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14431 Hatteras Street have a pool?
No, 14431 Hatteras Street does not have a pool.
Does 14431 Hatteras Street have accessible units?
No, 14431 Hatteras Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14431 Hatteras Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14431 Hatteras Street does not have units with dishwashers.

