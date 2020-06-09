14412 Killion Street

Amenities
Built in 2009, this beautiful unit has high ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and a separate room with a washer and dryer. There are 3 spacious bedrooms including a master suite with a large bathroom and walk-in closet. Additionally there is wood floor in living and dining rooms. The complex has secured access with over 20 security cameras throughout the building and a fitness center along with a large recreation room with pool table, game table, ping pong table, and TV/Movie viewing area. There are two assigned parking spaces as well as available guest parking. This excellent location is close to shopping, restaurants, and transportation.