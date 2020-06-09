All apartments in Los Angeles
14412 Killion Street

14412 Killion Street · No Longer Available
Location

14412 Killion Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool table
guest parking
Built in 2009, this beautiful unit has high ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and a separate room with a washer and dryer. There are 3 spacious bedrooms including a master suite with a large bathroom and walk-in closet. Additionally there is wood floor in living and dining rooms. The complex has secured access with over 20 security cameras throughout the building and a fitness center along with a large recreation room with pool table, game table, ping pong table, and TV/Movie viewing area. There are two assigned parking spaces as well as available guest parking. This excellent location is close to shopping, restaurants, and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14412 Killion Street have any available units?
14412 Killion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14412 Killion Street have?
Some of 14412 Killion Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14412 Killion Street currently offering any rent specials?
14412 Killion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14412 Killion Street pet-friendly?
No, 14412 Killion Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14412 Killion Street offer parking?
Yes, 14412 Killion Street offers parking.
Does 14412 Killion Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14412 Killion Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14412 Killion Street have a pool?
No, 14412 Killion Street does not have a pool.
Does 14412 Killion Street have accessible units?
No, 14412 Killion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14412 Killion Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14412 Killion Street does not have units with dishwashers.
