14412 Killion Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool table guest parking

Built in 2009, this beautiful unit has high ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and a separate room with a washer and dryer. There are 3 spacious bedrooms including a master suite with a large bathroom and walk-in closet. Additionally there is wood floor in living and dining rooms. The complex has secured access with over 20 security cameras throughout the building and a fitness center along with a large recreation room with pool table, game table, ping pong table, and TV/Movie viewing area. There are two assigned parking spaces as well as available guest parking. This excellent location is close to shopping, restaurants, and transportation.