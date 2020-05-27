14410 Dickens

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful newly remodeled Townhome available for rent! Comes with laundry inside and gated 2 car parking.

Great location close to Beverly Glen and Ventura blvd. Nearby restaurants, bars and shopping.

Kitchen has newer fridge, stove and dishwasher, sparkling white countertops. Fireplace in living room. Bedrooms are on opposite sides upstairs. Remodeled bathrooms with stone showers and sparkling white countertops. Master has a small balcony and private bathroom. Skylight in upstairs hallway! Central heat and air. New air conditioner was installed July 2018!!



Dates for move-in are flexible. If you need earlier or later dates, please inquire if interested.



1 year minimum lease