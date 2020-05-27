All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14410 Dickens.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14410 Dickens
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14410 Dickens

14410 W Dickens St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14410 W Dickens St, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful newly remodeled Townhome available for rent! Comes with laundry inside and gated 2 car parking.
Great location close to Beverly Glen and Ventura blvd. Nearby restaurants, bars and shopping.
Kitchen has newer fridge, stove and dishwasher, sparkling white countertops. Fireplace in living room. Bedrooms are on opposite sides upstairs. Remodeled bathrooms with stone showers and sparkling white countertops. Master has a small balcony and private bathroom. Skylight in upstairs hallway! Central heat and air. New air conditioner was installed July 2018!!

Dates for move-in are flexible. If you need earlier or later dates, please inquire if interested.

1 year minimum lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14410 Dickens have any available units?
14410 Dickens doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14410 Dickens have?
Some of 14410 Dickens's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14410 Dickens currently offering any rent specials?
14410 Dickens isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14410 Dickens pet-friendly?
No, 14410 Dickens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14410 Dickens offer parking?
Yes, 14410 Dickens does offer parking.
Does 14410 Dickens have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14410 Dickens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14410 Dickens have a pool?
No, 14410 Dickens does not have a pool.
Does 14410 Dickens have accessible units?
No, 14410 Dickens does not have accessible units.
Does 14410 Dickens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14410 Dickens has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
5356 Lexington Ave
5356 Lexington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College