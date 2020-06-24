All apartments in Los Angeles
1441 Robmar Drive

1441 Robmar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1441 Robmar Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Beverly Crest

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
elevator
pool table
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
sauna
Magnificent Home In Prime Beverly Hills! - Luxurious Mediterranean style home, 7bd / 9.5ba, 7600sf features custom finishes, hot tub, sauna, sport court, elevator, fireplace, stunning hardwood floors, wine cellar and dramatic entry. Beautifully and tastefully furnished with top of the line interiors and spectacular amenities, billiard room, and entertainment/ theater room. Gourmet chefs kitchen, wet bar, swimming pool with grotto and water feature, outdoor dining area and large yard are perfect for every entertainer! Amazing location on private drive and close to the famous Beverly Hills Hotel, Rodeo Drive, gorgeous parks and trails. PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FURNISHED FOR SHORT AND LONG TERM LEASES.

(RLNE4114905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 Robmar Drive have any available units?
1441 Robmar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1441 Robmar Drive have?
Some of 1441 Robmar Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 Robmar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Robmar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 Robmar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1441 Robmar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1441 Robmar Drive offer parking?
No, 1441 Robmar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1441 Robmar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 Robmar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 Robmar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1441 Robmar Drive has a pool.
Does 1441 Robmar Drive have accessible units?
No, 1441 Robmar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 Robmar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1441 Robmar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
