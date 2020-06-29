All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1441 Brett Place
1441 Brett Place

1441 Brett Place · No Longer Available
Location

1441 Brett Place, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Desirable 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the sought after Harbor Walk community. This spacious unit offers vaulted ceilings with windows lining the wall floor to ceiling letting in tons of natural lighting. Newly installed flooring in the main living area and updating to the kitchen and bathrooms. Master with en suite, walk in closet and access to the patio with an amazing view from downtown to the ocean. Upstairs loft style second bedroom has its own bathroom. Washer and Dryer in unit. Community has a pool, bbq and rec room. Walking distance to shopping, gym, theater, restaurants and more. Come see this beautiful unit now before its no longer available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 Brett Place have any available units?
1441 Brett Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1441 Brett Place have?
Some of 1441 Brett Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 Brett Place currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Brett Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 Brett Place pet-friendly?
No, 1441 Brett Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1441 Brett Place offer parking?
No, 1441 Brett Place does not offer parking.
Does 1441 Brett Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1441 Brett Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 Brett Place have a pool?
Yes, 1441 Brett Place has a pool.
Does 1441 Brett Place have accessible units?
No, 1441 Brett Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 Brett Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1441 Brett Place does not have units with dishwashers.
