1441 Brett Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets gym pool media room

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill media room

Desirable 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the sought after Harbor Walk community. This spacious unit offers vaulted ceilings with windows lining the wall floor to ceiling letting in tons of natural lighting. Newly installed flooring in the main living area and updating to the kitchen and bathrooms. Master with en suite, walk in closet and access to the patio with an amazing view from downtown to the ocean. Upstairs loft style second bedroom has its own bathroom. Washer and Dryer in unit. Community has a pool, bbq and rec room. Walking distance to shopping, gym, theater, restaurants and more. Come see this beautiful unit now before its no longer available.