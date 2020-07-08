14351 Valerio St

Amenities

Newly Remodeled Home - LAUNDRY, YARD, LUSH TREES - Property Id: 281263



Completely remodeled and upgraded Single-Family Craftsman Home with original charm is surrounded by trees with ample parking - 3 Bedrooms, 2 newly upgraded Bathrooms, refinished beautiful original hardwood flooring. Ideal location walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and easy access to west-side and studios. This newly remodeled single-story includes well lit Living Room with fireplace, 3 Bedrooms - 2 Rooms connected by Jack & Jill Bath, both Bathrooms full remodel with glass enclosures, new vanities, mirrors and tile, brand new Kitchen cabinets, granite counters and appliances, stack-able Laundry in Kitchen, new back door with windows opens to fenced off Backyard large enough for your pets, furniture and BBQ. Gas Stove range & Dishwasher. Tenant pays for Electricity & Gas. PET FRIENDLY Please note, property features 1 additional home on the same large lot at rear. SPRING OFFER: $350 off first month's rent if lease start 5/18

