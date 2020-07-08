All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14351 Valerio St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14351 Valerio St
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

14351 Valerio St

14351 Valerio Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14351 Valerio Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Newly Remodeled Home - LAUNDRY, YARD, LUSH TREES - Property Id: 281263

Completely remodeled and upgraded Single-Family Craftsman Home with original charm is surrounded by trees with ample parking - 3 Bedrooms, 2 newly upgraded Bathrooms, refinished beautiful original hardwood flooring. Ideal location walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and easy access to west-side and studios. This newly remodeled single-story includes well lit Living Room with fireplace, 3 Bedrooms - 2 Rooms connected by Jack & Jill Bath, both Bathrooms full remodel with glass enclosures, new vanities, mirrors and tile, brand new Kitchen cabinets, granite counters and appliances, stack-able Laundry in Kitchen, new back door with windows opens to fenced off Backyard large enough for your pets, furniture and BBQ. Gas Stove range & Dishwasher. Tenant pays for Electricity & Gas. PET FRIENDLY Please note, property features 1 additional home on the same large lot at rear. SPRING OFFER: $350 off first month's rent if lease start 5/18
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281263
Property Id 281263

(RLNE5784370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14351 Valerio St have any available units?
14351 Valerio St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14351 Valerio St have?
Some of 14351 Valerio St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14351 Valerio St currently offering any rent specials?
14351 Valerio St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14351 Valerio St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14351 Valerio St is pet friendly.
Does 14351 Valerio St offer parking?
Yes, 14351 Valerio St offers parking.
Does 14351 Valerio St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14351 Valerio St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14351 Valerio St have a pool?
No, 14351 Valerio St does not have a pool.
Does 14351 Valerio St have accessible units?
No, 14351 Valerio St does not have accessible units.
Does 14351 Valerio St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14351 Valerio St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College