Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Two story 3BD / 2 1/2 Bath with 2 Car garage - Property Id: 153273



Located in Sherman Oaks close to Restaurants, Shopping and it is adjacent to most fwy's. Spacious Living room, Dinning room, Kitchen and Master Bedroom with balcony. Must see!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153273p

Property Id 153273



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5131220)