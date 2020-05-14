All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 22 2019 at 2:05 AM

14343 Hatteras Street

14343 Hatteras Street · No Longer Available
Location

14343 Hatteras Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
hot tub
sauna
An adorable & fully furnished stylish home available for a short term 6 months lease. Enter a beautiful living room w/an inviting fireplace. The master bedroom is spacious w/a cedar roof, fireplace, and a HYDRAULIC BED, seating area & TV. The master bath has been beautifully upgraded w/''Jacuzzi'' tub; the huge shower even has a STEAM ROOM! The kitchen has darling tile w/a lovely pantry, a gas range, refrigerator & breakfast counter. Your front located bedroom has a king bed! The newly updated bathroom is has a beautiful glass shower. There is a convenient office space for ''work at home'' purposes. Step into the GIANT cozy family room complete w/library & television. The BEAMED high ceiling has overhead lightning. A dining room is located just off the kitchen & is so convenient for serving food hot. Newer dual air-conditioning is installed w/a newer thermostat. Have fun & exercise w/your own BASKETBALL COURT & then relax in your wonderful OUTDOOR SPA. The patio is equipped w/a table & chairs. There is a separate laundry room w/washer & dryer & room for storage & a folding table. There is an available storage area. Spring is in the air w/this home sporting 2 lemon trees, 1 lime & 1 orange tree. Gardener is included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14343 Hatteras Street have any available units?
14343 Hatteras Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14343 Hatteras Street have?
Some of 14343 Hatteras Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14343 Hatteras Street currently offering any rent specials?
14343 Hatteras Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14343 Hatteras Street pet-friendly?
No, 14343 Hatteras Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14343 Hatteras Street offer parking?
No, 14343 Hatteras Street does not offer parking.
Does 14343 Hatteras Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14343 Hatteras Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14343 Hatteras Street have a pool?
No, 14343 Hatteras Street does not have a pool.
Does 14343 Hatteras Street have accessible units?
No, 14343 Hatteras Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14343 Hatteras Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14343 Hatteras Street does not have units with dishwashers.
