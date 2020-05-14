14343 Hatteras Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry hot tub sauna

An adorable & fully furnished stylish home available for a short term 6 months lease. Enter a beautiful living room w/an inviting fireplace. The master bedroom is spacious w/a cedar roof, fireplace, and a HYDRAULIC BED, seating area & TV. The master bath has been beautifully upgraded w/''Jacuzzi'' tub; the huge shower even has a STEAM ROOM! The kitchen has darling tile w/a lovely pantry, a gas range, refrigerator & breakfast counter. Your front located bedroom has a king bed! The newly updated bathroom is has a beautiful glass shower. There is a convenient office space for ''work at home'' purposes. Step into the GIANT cozy family room complete w/library & television. The BEAMED high ceiling has overhead lightning. A dining room is located just off the kitchen & is so convenient for serving food hot. Newer dual air-conditioning is installed w/a newer thermostat. Have fun & exercise w/your own BASKETBALL COURT & then relax in your wonderful OUTDOOR SPA. The patio is equipped w/a table & chairs. There is a separate laundry room w/washer & dryer & room for storage & a folding table. There is an available storage area. Spring is in the air w/this home sporting 2 lemon trees, 1 lime & 1 orange tree. Gardener is included!