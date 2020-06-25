14319 GREENLEAF Street

Amenities

Impressive high ceilings and gorgeous woodwork details allow for grand scale entertaining. This home has 5 en-suite bedrooms, plus a sumptuous master retreat with spa-like bath, steam shower and dual walk-in closets. In addition there is a well-equipped theatre room, climate controlled wine cellar, and a custom office. Dream culinary kitchen complete with Caesarstone counter tops, 2 sinks, 2 Miele dishwashers, Wolf 6 burner range, Sub-Zero French door refrigerator, built-in Miele Espresso machine and a large center island with attached breakfast table. The adjacent family room has expansive bi-fold doors that open to the patio and yard for that seamless indoor/outdoor flow. Additional features include Newport Brass fixtures, Smart home technology with a Control 4 system, 6 security cameras, an extensive Solar Panel system, and a Jandy Wireless Remote for the saltwater pool/spa. Gated and wonderfully located in the heart of Sherman Oaks! Easy access to the Westside.