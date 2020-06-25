All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:27 AM

14319 GREENLEAF Street

14319 Greenleaf Street · No Longer Available
Location

14319 Greenleaf Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Impressive high ceilings and gorgeous woodwork details allow for grand scale entertaining. This home has 5 en-suite bedrooms, plus a sumptuous master retreat with spa-like bath, steam shower and dual walk-in closets. In addition there is a well-equipped theatre room, climate controlled wine cellar, and a custom office. Dream culinary kitchen complete with Caesarstone counter tops, 2 sinks, 2 Miele dishwashers, Wolf 6 burner range, Sub-Zero French door refrigerator, built-in Miele Espresso machine and a large center island with attached breakfast table. The adjacent family room has expansive bi-fold doors that open to the patio and yard for that seamless indoor/outdoor flow. Additional features include Newport Brass fixtures, Smart home technology with a Control 4 system, 6 security cameras, an extensive Solar Panel system, and a Jandy Wireless Remote for the saltwater pool/spa. Gated and wonderfully located in the heart of Sherman Oaks! Easy access to the Westside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14319 GREENLEAF Street have any available units?
14319 GREENLEAF Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14319 GREENLEAF Street have?
Some of 14319 GREENLEAF Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14319 GREENLEAF Street currently offering any rent specials?
14319 GREENLEAF Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14319 GREENLEAF Street pet-friendly?
No, 14319 GREENLEAF Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14319 GREENLEAF Street offer parking?
Yes, 14319 GREENLEAF Street offers parking.
Does 14319 GREENLEAF Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14319 GREENLEAF Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14319 GREENLEAF Street have a pool?
Yes, 14319 GREENLEAF Street has a pool.
Does 14319 GREENLEAF Street have accessible units?
No, 14319 GREENLEAF Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14319 GREENLEAF Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14319 GREENLEAF Street has units with dishwashers.
