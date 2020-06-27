All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14290 Dickens Street 204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14290 Dickens Street 204
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

14290 Dickens Street 204

14290 Dickens Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14290 Dickens Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
Best Unit in Prime Location - S. of Ventura 91423 - Property Id: 140624

BEST UNIT in PRIME location of Sherman Oaks Upper units in 15-unit building. 2-car Garage Parking. This is the rare find you've been waiting for! Secure building, 2,195 sq ft of living space on a single level with natural light, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit features a double door entry and elegant foyer, large living with a fireplace and custom built-in details. Patios throughout unit from every room. Family eat in kitchen opens to the formal dining room. Sumptuous master retreat complete with fireplace, large bathroom w/ separate shower & spa tub, and a big custom walk in closet. This unit also offers 2 more spacious bedrooms, full size washer & dryer and 2 side by side parking spaces, plus guest parking, in addition, a large private storage unit. Beautiful architecture with coffered ceilings, kitchen has granite counter tops and BRAND NEW built VIKING appliances, new hardwood floors throughout and carpeted bedrooms. Building has pool, spa, sauna, gym and billiard/entertainment room.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140624p
Property Id 140624

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5049029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14290 Dickens Street 204 have any available units?
14290 Dickens Street 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14290 Dickens Street 204 have?
Some of 14290 Dickens Street 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14290 Dickens Street 204 currently offering any rent specials?
14290 Dickens Street 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14290 Dickens Street 204 pet-friendly?
No, 14290 Dickens Street 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14290 Dickens Street 204 offer parking?
Yes, 14290 Dickens Street 204 offers parking.
Does 14290 Dickens Street 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14290 Dickens Street 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14290 Dickens Street 204 have a pool?
Yes, 14290 Dickens Street 204 has a pool.
Does 14290 Dickens Street 204 have accessible units?
No, 14290 Dickens Street 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 14290 Dickens Street 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14290 Dickens Street 204 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College