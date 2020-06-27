14290 Dickens Street 204

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage guest parking hot tub sauna

Best Unit in Prime Location - S. of Ventura 91423 - Property Id: 140624



BEST UNIT in PRIME location of Sherman Oaks Upper units in 15-unit building. 2-car Garage Parking. This is the rare find you've been waiting for! Secure building, 2,195 sq ft of living space on a single level with natural light, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit features a double door entry and elegant foyer, large living with a fireplace and custom built-in details. Patios throughout unit from every room. Family eat in kitchen opens to the formal dining room. Sumptuous master retreat complete with fireplace, large bathroom w/ separate shower & spa tub, and a big custom walk in closet. This unit also offers 2 more spacious bedrooms, full size washer & dryer and 2 side by side parking spaces, plus guest parking, in addition, a large private storage unit. Beautiful architecture with coffered ceilings, kitchen has granite counter tops and BRAND NEW built VIKING appliances, new hardwood floors throughout and carpeted bedrooms. Building has pool, spa, sauna, gym and billiard/entertainment room.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140624p

Property Id 140624



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5049029)