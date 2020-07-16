All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1429 Waterloo St,

1429 Waterloo Street · (310) 400-6148
Location

1429 Waterloo Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1429 Waterloo St, · Avail. now

$5,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1954 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Modern Home in Prime Silverlake - This bright and modern house is just steps away from the newest and most trendy restaurants, cafes, shops in Silverlake. It is within 10 min. driving of DTLA, Dodger Stadium, Griffith Park and much more. The house is newly built with full amenities in the kitchen and the bathrooms. Rooms are nicely furnished and equipped with black out shades . On the 3rd floor deck, you will enjoy the beautiful scenery of Silverlake, especially at sunset.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 Waterloo St, have any available units?
1429 Waterloo St, has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1429 Waterloo St, currently offering any rent specials?
1429 Waterloo St, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 Waterloo St, pet-friendly?
No, 1429 Waterloo St, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1429 Waterloo St, offer parking?
No, 1429 Waterloo St, does not offer parking.
Does 1429 Waterloo St, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1429 Waterloo St, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 Waterloo St, have a pool?
No, 1429 Waterloo St, does not have a pool.
Does 1429 Waterloo St, have accessible units?
No, 1429 Waterloo St, does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 Waterloo St, have units with dishwashers?
No, 1429 Waterloo St, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1429 Waterloo St, have units with air conditioning?
No, 1429 Waterloo St, does not have units with air conditioning.
