1429 Waterloo St,

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Gorgeous Modern Home in Prime Silverlake - This bright and modern house is just steps away from the newest and most trendy restaurants, cafes, shops in Silverlake. It is within 10 min. driving of DTLA, Dodger Stadium, Griffith Park and much more. The house is newly built with full amenities in the kitchen and the bathrooms. Rooms are nicely furnished and equipped with black out shades . On the 3rd floor deck, you will enjoy the beautiful scenery of Silverlake, especially at sunset.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5906979)