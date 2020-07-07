14250 Kittridge St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities new construction

New designer finished home ready to be leased. This new construction Modern Farmhouse, open living concept finished with high end vinyl floor's through out. Kitchen comes with full appliances (fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave washer & dryer) plenty of counter space and storage. Three generous sized bedroom's with large closet's and storage, master has its own bath with walk in closet. Washer and dryer are conveniently located on the hallway. Dinning space can accommodate a large table right next to the spacious living room. The property sits on a large flagship lot for ultimate privacy. Fully landscaped always shaded yard covered with artificial sod for the summer days, great for outdoor living. Don't miss this one, truly one of a kind. (WATER, SEWER, LANDSCAPE AND GAS INCLUDED) CAN BE LEASED OUT FURNISHED FOR SHORT TERM. Home is a newly constructed ADU home, with its own private entrance.