Los Angeles, CA
14250 Kittridge St
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:23 AM

14250 Kittridge St

14250 Kittridge Street · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Van Nuys
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

14250 Kittridge Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
walk in closets
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
new construction
New designer finished home ready to be leased. This new construction Modern Farmhouse, open living concept finished with high end vinyl floor's through out. Kitchen comes with full appliances (fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave washer & dryer) plenty of counter space and storage. Three generous sized bedroom's with large closet's and storage, master has its own bath with walk in closet. Washer and dryer are conveniently located on the hallway. Dinning space can accommodate a large table right next to the spacious living room. The property sits on a large flagship lot for ultimate privacy. Fully landscaped always shaded yard covered with artificial sod for the summer days, great for outdoor living. Don't miss this one, truly one of a kind. (WATER, SEWER, LANDSCAPE AND GAS INCLUDED) CAN BE LEASED OUT FURNISHED FOR SHORT TERM. Home is a newly constructed ADU home, with its own private entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14250 Kittridge St have any available units?
14250 Kittridge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14250 Kittridge St have?
Some of 14250 Kittridge St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14250 Kittridge St currently offering any rent specials?
14250 Kittridge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14250 Kittridge St pet-friendly?
No, 14250 Kittridge St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14250 Kittridge St offer parking?
No, 14250 Kittridge St does not offer parking.
Does 14250 Kittridge St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14250 Kittridge St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14250 Kittridge St have a pool?
No, 14250 Kittridge St does not have a pool.
Does 14250 Kittridge St have accessible units?
No, 14250 Kittridge St does not have accessible units.
Does 14250 Kittridge St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14250 Kittridge St has units with dishwashers.

