14228 Weddington Street

Charming traditional ranch home with double door formal entry to a very open floor plan complete with New paint, newer distressed flooring, newer double pane windows throughout. Living room with inviting fireplace, private and intimate courtyard pool, rear sliders open to the 18th hole of a private golf course you will be entitled to use. This unexpected gem is located in one of the finest neighborhoods in Sherman Oaks! This exclusive private home offers the best of country club living with the use of all the amenities available at the famed Horace Heidt Estates, including the 18 hole par 3 executive golf course, tennis courts, pools, gym and health club, sauna, Jacuzzi® and steam room!