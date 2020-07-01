14200 Foothill Blvd 20

Amenities

This beautiful 2-story Cape Cod Town Home located in the highly sought after Stoneman Estates is ready to be yours. The Town Home is tucked away at the far end of the community on a quiet cul-de-sac with close proximity to the pool, guest parking, and grass area. It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, an attached direct access 2 car garage with laundry area, and a private patio. Downstairs you'll find a half bathroom, living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace, dining area and spacious kitchen with tons of granite counter space. All bedrooms are located upstairs which include the master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and its private bathroom. This townhome is close to freeways, restaurants, stores, parks, gyms and coffee shops. Please complete the pre-screener questions to receive a response Showing on Sat 15th 12pm. Contact through turbotenant.

No Pets Allowed



