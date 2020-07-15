1420 West 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90732 Northwest San Pedro
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION. SPACIOUS SUPER LUXURY 2 LEVEL TOWNHOME STYLE UNITS. RICH PORCELAIN TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. COMPLETE STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES WITH MICROWAVE. CENTRAL HEATING AND AIR CONDITIONING. SIDE BY SIDE WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUPS. PRIVATE ENCLOSED GARAGE.
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION. ONE YEAR LEASE. GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED. SORRY NO DOGS ALLOWED.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-pedro-ca?lid=12676529
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5223915)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1420 W 9th St have any available units?
1420 W 9th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.