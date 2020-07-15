All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

1420 W 9th St

1420 West 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1420 West 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION. SPACIOUS SUPER LUXURY 2 LEVEL TOWNHOME STYLE UNITS. RICH PORCELAIN TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. COMPLETE STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES WITH MICROWAVE. CENTRAL HEATING AND AIR CONDITIONING. SIDE BY SIDE WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUPS. PRIVATE ENCLOSED GARAGE.

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION. ONE YEAR LEASE. GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED. SORRY NO DOGS ALLOWED.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-pedro-ca?lid=12676529

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5223915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 W 9th St have any available units?
1420 W 9th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 W 9th St have?
Some of 1420 W 9th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 W 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
1420 W 9th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 W 9th St pet-friendly?
No, 1420 W 9th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1420 W 9th St offer parking?
Yes, 1420 W 9th St offers parking.
Does 1420 W 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1420 W 9th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 W 9th St have a pool?
Yes, 1420 W 9th St has a pool.
Does 1420 W 9th St have accessible units?
No, 1420 W 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 W 9th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 W 9th St does not have units with dishwashers.
