1420 W 9th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub new construction

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION. SPACIOUS SUPER LUXURY 2 LEVEL TOWNHOME STYLE UNITS. RICH PORCELAIN TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. COMPLETE STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES WITH MICROWAVE. CENTRAL HEATING AND AIR CONDITIONING. SIDE BY SIDE WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUPS. PRIVATE ENCLOSED GARAGE.



BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION. ONE YEAR LEASE. GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED. SORRY NO DOGS ALLOWED.



No Pets Allowed



