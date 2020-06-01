All apartments in Los Angeles
1420 S Bonnie Brae Street
Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:16 PM

1420 S Bonnie Brae Street

1420 South Bonnie Brae Street · No Longer Available
Location

1420 South Bonnie Brae Street, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Amenities

all utils included
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3c05d0d031 ----
You\'ll fall in love with this adorable newly renovated studio. The apartment combines the 1920\'s style architecture with a fresh, modern touch. It has a newly, renovated kitchen that contains top of the line cabinetry, countertops, and custom flooring. The space features large windows, lots of natural light and ample closet space.

Located in the most central neighborhood in LA, this beautiful, newly remodeled studio is situated between Koreatown and Downtown. This studio is walking distance to numerous supermarkets, coffee shops, and restaurants plus super convenient to USC, and the Staples Center. Just a hop skip and a jump to the ten or the 110, makes getting in and out of town, or to the beach a breeze. Come check it out today!

Available for an immediate move in. Please call 424.400.7010

KEY FEATURES:
All utilities included
Newly renovated
Appliances included
Large Windows/Natural Light
tons of storage space
Street parking only
Laundry: Shared

LEASE TERMS:
1 Year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 S Bonnie Brae Street have any available units?
1420 S Bonnie Brae Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1420 S Bonnie Brae Street currently offering any rent specials?
1420 S Bonnie Brae Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 S Bonnie Brae Street pet-friendly?
No, 1420 S Bonnie Brae Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1420 S Bonnie Brae Street offer parking?
No, 1420 S Bonnie Brae Street does not offer parking.
Does 1420 S Bonnie Brae Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 S Bonnie Brae Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 S Bonnie Brae Street have a pool?
No, 1420 S Bonnie Brae Street does not have a pool.
Does 1420 S Bonnie Brae Street have accessible units?
No, 1420 S Bonnie Brae Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 S Bonnie Brae Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 S Bonnie Brae Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 S Bonnie Brae Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 S Bonnie Brae Street does not have units with air conditioning.

