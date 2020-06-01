1420 S Bonnie Brae Street

Amenities

all utils included recently renovated coffee bar

You\'ll fall in love with this adorable newly renovated studio. The apartment combines the 1920\'s style architecture with a fresh, modern touch. It has a newly, renovated kitchen that contains top of the line cabinetry, countertops, and custom flooring. The space features large windows, lots of natural light and ample closet space.



Located in the most central neighborhood in LA, this beautiful, newly remodeled studio is situated between Koreatown and Downtown. This studio is walking distance to numerous supermarkets, coffee shops, and restaurants plus super convenient to USC, and the Staples Center. Just a hop skip and a jump to the ten or the 110, makes getting in and out of town, or to the beach a breeze. Come check it out today!



Available for an immediate move in. Please call 424.400.7010



KEY FEATURES:

All utilities included

Newly renovated

Appliances included

Large Windows/Natural Light

tons of storage space

Street parking only

Laundry: Shared



LEASE TERMS:

1 Year Lease