1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Luxury rental in the Bird Streets! Just above Sunset Plaza and tucked off Doheny. Minutes from all that Los Angeles has to offer. Bluebird is a 4 bedroom and 4 bath designer retreat in the hills. Lush yard and patio spaces for taking meetings as well as relaxing with a good book soaking up the California sunlight. Elegant living room with fireplace and doors out to the patio. Chef's kitchen with stainless appliances and marble countertops. Downstairs maid's room with bath. Large laundry room. Formal dining room opening out to outdoor living room. Upstairs is the master suite with ensuite luxurious spa style bathroom and large walk-in closet. Two additional guest rooms on the second floor with Jack-and-Jill bath. Call for your private showing of this beautiful home.