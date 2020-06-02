All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue
Last updated May 13 2019 at 1:54 AM

1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue

1417 Bluebird Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1417 Bluebird Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Luxury rental in the Bird Streets! Just above Sunset Plaza and tucked off Doheny. Minutes from all that Los Angeles has to offer. Bluebird is a 4 bedroom and 4 bath designer retreat in the hills. Lush yard and patio spaces for taking meetings as well as relaxing with a good book soaking up the California sunlight. Elegant living room with fireplace and doors out to the patio. Chef's kitchen with stainless appliances and marble countertops. Downstairs maid's room with bath. Large laundry room. Formal dining room opening out to outdoor living room. Upstairs is the master suite with ensuite luxurious spa style bathroom and large walk-in closet. Two additional guest rooms on the second floor with Jack-and-Jill bath. Call for your private showing of this beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue have any available units?
1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue have?
Some of 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue offers parking.
Does 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue have a pool?
No, 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 BLUEBIRD Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
18406 Jovan St
18406 Jovan Street
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College