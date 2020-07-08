All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 18 2019 at 12:36 PM

1416 West 59th Place

1416 West 59th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1416 West 59th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Ultra Modern 2 Story 4BR/2BA House with Den/Office + Updated Chef Kitchen Stainless Steel Appliances. Large bedroom on main level and 3 bedrooms + Den/Office in square pattern upstairs with 1 full bathroom. 2nd full bathroom is downstairs next to Kitchen. Gated parking in front for 2 large vehicles, could possibly fit 3 compact vehicles.

Must have good credit, income, and references. No Section 8.

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text only please for efficiency and to schedule viewing)

12 month lease
OAC

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1416-w-59th-pl-los-angeles-ca-90047-usa/fb2365ff-020c-48f4-9e6c-f0dcc31b7a81

(RLNE5312289)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 West 59th Place have any available units?
1416 West 59th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 West 59th Place have?
Some of 1416 West 59th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 West 59th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1416 West 59th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 West 59th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1416 West 59th Place is pet friendly.
Does 1416 West 59th Place offer parking?
Yes, 1416 West 59th Place offers parking.
Does 1416 West 59th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1416 West 59th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 West 59th Place have a pool?
No, 1416 West 59th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1416 West 59th Place have accessible units?
No, 1416 West 59th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 West 59th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 West 59th Place has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
