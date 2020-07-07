All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

14154 Roscoe Blvd 8

14154 Roscoe Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14154 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gated Two Bedroom House for Rent Panorama - Property Id: 164168

Gated gorgeous two bedroom one bathroom house for rent, the house stands alone and behind is a 6-unit multi-family building. The house is newly remodeled with brand new laminated floors, newly painted walls, white cabinets, tiled counters, AC/heating. Our property also provides on site parking, with a separate parking spot allotted for each unit as well as a shared laundry machine for the property. It is just minutes away and walking distance to schools, markets, freeway entrances, restaurants and more. Don't miss the opportunity on living in this gorgeous home! If you are interested in living in a beautifully remodeled unit or have any questions please do not hesitate on giving us a call or sending an e-mail! 8183970304
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164168p
Property Id 164168

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5193101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14154 Roscoe Blvd 8 have any available units?
14154 Roscoe Blvd 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14154 Roscoe Blvd 8 have?
Some of 14154 Roscoe Blvd 8's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14154 Roscoe Blvd 8 currently offering any rent specials?
14154 Roscoe Blvd 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14154 Roscoe Blvd 8 pet-friendly?
No, 14154 Roscoe Blvd 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14154 Roscoe Blvd 8 offer parking?
Yes, 14154 Roscoe Blvd 8 offers parking.
Does 14154 Roscoe Blvd 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14154 Roscoe Blvd 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14154 Roscoe Blvd 8 have a pool?
No, 14154 Roscoe Blvd 8 does not have a pool.
Does 14154 Roscoe Blvd 8 have accessible units?
No, 14154 Roscoe Blvd 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 14154 Roscoe Blvd 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14154 Roscoe Blvd 8 does not have units with dishwashers.

