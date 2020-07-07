14154 Roscoe Blvd 8

Amenities

parking recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gated Two Bedroom House for Rent Panorama - Property Id: 164168



Gated gorgeous two bedroom one bathroom house for rent, the house stands alone and behind is a 6-unit multi-family building. The house is newly remodeled with brand new laminated floors, newly painted walls, white cabinets, tiled counters, AC/heating. Our property also provides on site parking, with a separate parking spot allotted for each unit as well as a shared laundry machine for the property. It is just minutes away and walking distance to schools, markets, freeway entrances, restaurants and more. Don't miss the opportunity on living in this gorgeous home! If you are interested in living in a beautifully remodeled unit or have any questions please do not hesitate on giving us a call or sending an e-mail! 8183970304

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164168p

Property Id 164168



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5193101)