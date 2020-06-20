All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14147 Moorpark Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14147 Moorpark Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:17 AM

14147 Moorpark Street

14147 Moorpark Street · (818) 246-1099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14147 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1/2 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to move in! Now for lease in Sherman Oaks is an incredible 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with a nice floor-plan. Details in this 720-SqFt unit include a NEST thermostat, sleek plank flooring, baseboard moldings, recessed lighting, plenty of storage space and central AC. The cozy kitchen has granite countertops, a nice embellished backsplash and even stainless-steel appliances. The bedroom is well lit and roomy. Located in a well-kept building with controlled access, this unit comes with a private detached 1-car garage. Part of a great school district, close to Ventura Boulevard. This unit is just minutes away from popular restaurants, trendy shopping stores, Gelson's Market, entertainment, the 101-freeways and the Westfield Fashion Square!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14147 Moorpark Street have any available units?
14147 Moorpark Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14147 Moorpark Street have?
Some of 14147 Moorpark Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14147 Moorpark Street currently offering any rent specials?
14147 Moorpark Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14147 Moorpark Street pet-friendly?
No, 14147 Moorpark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14147 Moorpark Street offer parking?
Yes, 14147 Moorpark Street does offer parking.
Does 14147 Moorpark Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14147 Moorpark Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14147 Moorpark Street have a pool?
No, 14147 Moorpark Street does not have a pool.
Does 14147 Moorpark Street have accessible units?
No, 14147 Moorpark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14147 Moorpark Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14147 Moorpark Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 14147 Moorpark Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Louise Apartments
12449 Louise Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity