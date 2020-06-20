14147 Moorpark Street

Amenities

Ready to move in! Now for lease in Sherman Oaks is an incredible 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with a nice floor-plan. Details in this 720-SqFt unit include a NEST thermostat, sleek plank flooring, baseboard moldings, recessed lighting, plenty of storage space and central AC. The cozy kitchen has granite countertops, a nice embellished backsplash and even stainless-steel appliances. The bedroom is well lit and roomy. Located in a well-kept building with controlled access, this unit comes with a private detached 1-car garage. Part of a great school district, close to Ventura Boulevard. This unit is just minutes away from popular restaurants, trendy shopping stores, Gelson's Market, entertainment, the 101-freeways and the Westfield Fashion Square!