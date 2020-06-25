1409 LACHMAN Lane

Amenities
Available September 5-30th. The panoramic views of the ocean, city & mountains will take your breath away. This sleek, simply stunning, short term lease has been completely redone & is fully furnished w/ high-end finishes. All rooms open to the magnificent yard, which offers various sitting areas for dining. The sparkling pool & spa overlook Catalina Island. The sun filled living room has polished concrete floors, retractable glass doors, a corner fireplace, and an electronic drop-down projector and screen. The elegant kitchen, w/ Caesar stone counters, sub-zero refrigerator, Thermador oven & wine cooler opens to dining area w/ large built-in banquet. Master bedroom has an attached office, enormous walk-in closet & retractable doors, opening to expansive views. Ideal summer rental. Available for rent June 11 thru September 30, 2019.