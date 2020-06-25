All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1409 LACHMAN Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1409 LACHMAN Lane
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:24 PM

1409 LACHMAN Lane

1409 Lachman Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1409 Lachman Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Available September 5-30th. The panoramic views of the ocean, city & mountains will take your breath away. This sleek, simply stunning, short term lease has been completely redone & is fully furnished w/ high-end finishes. All rooms open to the magnificent yard, which offers various sitting areas for dining. The sparkling pool & spa overlook Catalina Island. The sun filled living room has polished concrete floors, retractable glass doors, a corner fireplace, and an electronic drop-down projector and screen. The elegant kitchen, w/ Caesar stone counters, sub-zero refrigerator, Thermador oven & wine cooler opens to dining area w/ large built-in banquet. Master bedroom has an attached office, enormous walk-in closet & retractable doors, opening to expansive views. Ideal summer rental. Available for rent June 11 thru September 30, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 LACHMAN Lane have any available units?
1409 LACHMAN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 LACHMAN Lane have?
Some of 1409 LACHMAN Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 LACHMAN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1409 LACHMAN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 LACHMAN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1409 LACHMAN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1409 LACHMAN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1409 LACHMAN Lane offers parking.
Does 1409 LACHMAN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1409 LACHMAN Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 LACHMAN Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1409 LACHMAN Lane has a pool.
Does 1409 LACHMAN Lane have accessible units?
No, 1409 LACHMAN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 LACHMAN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1409 LACHMAN Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College