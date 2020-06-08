1408 Golden Gate Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning basketball court range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unfurnished, Upper middle, Apartment, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, One Year Minimum Lease, Hardwood Floors, refrigerator, stove, air conditioner, This lovely apartment is naturally light which will illuminate the apartment! Are you a pizza lover? If you are you will be 2 minutes away from a Dominos! Which you will be able to walk freely and never have to rely on delivery. The location of this unit is one block away from Sunset Blvd which is amazing if you love driving down the Hollywood Strip! If you are a basketball fan you will be located 5 miles away from The Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. If you are a baseball fan you will be 3 miles away from Dodgers Stadium. If you love hiking you will be 2.6 miles away from The Griffith Observatory Park.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.