All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1408 Barry Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1408 Barry Avenue
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:09 AM

1408 Barry Avenue

1408 Barry Avenue · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1408 Barry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$3,998

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
Welcome to Barry Treetop luxury apartments in the highly sought after area in West LA and Brentwood. This beautiful and newly remodeled three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit features a luxurious and modern design with brand new distressed oak wood flooring, neutral tone designer paint, custom fireplace and energy efficient dual pane windows. Gourmet kitchen boasts brand new shaker cabinets with marble counter tops, subway tile backslash and high end stainless steel appliances. The newly renovated private balcony off of the living room is the perfect place for al fresco dining. Barry Treetop features a newly renovated and remodeled common area offering an outdoor lounge, BBQ and a luxurious lobby with marble accent walls and designer furnishings. Enjoy the convenience of a private and gated subterranean parking garage with elevator access. Come experience the best of what LA has to offer! Rent includes water and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Barry Avenue have any available units?
1408 Barry Avenue has a unit available for $3,998 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 Barry Avenue have?
Some of 1408 Barry Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 Barry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Barry Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Barry Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1408 Barry Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1408 Barry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1408 Barry Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1408 Barry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Barry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Barry Avenue have a pool?
No, 1408 Barry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1408 Barry Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 1408 Barry Avenue has accessible units.
Does 1408 Barry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 Barry Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1408 Barry Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Louise Apartments
12449 Louise Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity