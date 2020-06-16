1408 Barry Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator parking bbq/grill garage lobby

Welcome to Barry Treetop luxury apartments in the highly sought after area in West LA and Brentwood. This beautiful and newly remodeled three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit features a luxurious and modern design with brand new distressed oak wood flooring, neutral tone designer paint, custom fireplace and energy efficient dual pane windows. Gourmet kitchen boasts brand new shaker cabinets with marble counter tops, subway tile backslash and high end stainless steel appliances. The newly renovated private balcony off of the living room is the perfect place for al fresco dining. Barry Treetop features a newly renovated and remodeled common area offering an outdoor lounge, BBQ and a luxurious lobby with marble accent walls and designer furnishings. Enjoy the convenience of a private and gated subterranean parking garage with elevator access. Come experience the best of what LA has to offer! Rent includes water and trash.