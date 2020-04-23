All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:24 PM

14041 Roblar Road

14041 W Roblar Road · No Longer Available
Location

14041 W Roblar Road, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This home is truly a gem in the heart of Sherman Oaks, flooded with light, designer touches and beautiful furnishings throughout. The secluded back yard and sparkling pool are surrounded by lush privacy trees and greenery, making you feel like you’re in a retreat. As you enter, you’re greeted by a fabulous family room with hardwood floors, gorgeous fireplace and a formal dining room with windows all around. The open kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances. The spacious master bedroom offers 2 french doors opening up to the pool and back yard, letting more light in. The large master bathroom has plenty of counter space, a separate tub and walk in shower. There are 3 bedrooms in the main house and a separate guest house with 1 bedroom and bathroom and its own entrance. This is a very special home in a prime area in Sherman Oaks, just a few blocks from Ventura blvd., walking distance to Ralphs, dining and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14041 Roblar Road have any available units?
14041 Roblar Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14041 Roblar Road have?
Some of 14041 Roblar Road's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14041 Roblar Road currently offering any rent specials?
14041 Roblar Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14041 Roblar Road pet-friendly?
No, 14041 Roblar Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14041 Roblar Road offer parking?
No, 14041 Roblar Road does not offer parking.
Does 14041 Roblar Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14041 Roblar Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14041 Roblar Road have a pool?
Yes, 14041 Roblar Road has a pool.
Does 14041 Roblar Road have accessible units?
No, 14041 Roblar Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14041 Roblar Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 14041 Roblar Road does not have units with dishwashers.
