Los Angeles, CA
14030 Davana Terrace
Last updated March 6 2020 at 6:11 AM

14030 Davana Terrace

14030 Davana Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

14030 Davana Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Perched on a hilltop this artist owned charming South of the Boulevard Sherman Oaks open floor plan pool home is full of character and warmth. As you enter you will be taken back by the light from the windows throughout while still retaining privacy. The home beams with pride of ownership featuring 3 bedrooms PLUS a sunroom that overlooks the pool area which could easily be a 4th bedroom, hardwood floors and gas fireplace highlight the living room which opens to the dining area creating a magnificent entertaining home. The kitchen has granite counters and custom cabinetry and open to the family room which has French doors to a patio area with stone detail and waterfalls. Some of the custom details include low maintenance drought tolerant landscaping, master bedroom with his and hers bathrooms, walk-in cedar lined closet, beveled glass windows throughout, coffered ceilings and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14030 Davana Terrace have any available units?
14030 Davana Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14030 Davana Terrace have?
Some of 14030 Davana Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14030 Davana Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
14030 Davana Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14030 Davana Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 14030 Davana Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14030 Davana Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 14030 Davana Terrace offers parking.
Does 14030 Davana Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14030 Davana Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14030 Davana Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 14030 Davana Terrace has a pool.
Does 14030 Davana Terrace have accessible units?
No, 14030 Davana Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 14030 Davana Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14030 Davana Terrace has units with dishwashers.

