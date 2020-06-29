14030 Davana Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Perched on a hilltop this artist owned charming South of the Boulevard Sherman Oaks open floor plan pool home is full of character and warmth. As you enter you will be taken back by the light from the windows throughout while still retaining privacy. The home beams with pride of ownership featuring 3 bedrooms PLUS a sunroom that overlooks the pool area which could easily be a 4th bedroom, hardwood floors and gas fireplace highlight the living room which opens to the dining area creating a magnificent entertaining home. The kitchen has granite counters and custom cabinetry and open to the family room which has French doors to a patio area with stone detail and waterfalls. Some of the custom details include low maintenance drought tolerant landscaping, master bedroom with his and hers bathrooms, walk-in cedar lined closet, beveled glass windows throughout, coffered ceilings and so much more.