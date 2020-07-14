1400 N Edgemont St Apt 202.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry parking

Due to COVID-19 we will not be doing regular showings. If there's a unit you'd like to see just send a text asking for a video walk-through and we'll text you a 1-2 minute video of the unit. The description for the unit will be shown below. Also, if you move in within a few days from the time you apply you'll get 2 weeks rent free!



Ready for an immediate move in, this renovated two-bedroom has so much to offer. The gourmet kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances (stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher), surrounded by brand new cabinets, granite countertops, and a bar.



Hardwood floors extend through the entire unit, which features central-AC & heat, as well as remodeled bathrooms of equal size. There is a dishwasher, a balcony and plenty of space in between the two bedrooms so as not to disturb your roommate. The apartment complex has a gym, onsite laundry, a rooftop with a spectacular view and assigned parking to your unit. It’s walking distance to Kaiser (many nurses and doctors live in the building), and very close to Los Feliz Village (a ton of great dining and shopping).

***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 to come take a look today!



Sorry, but we don’t allow pets. You must make 3x the rent from your gross income and have a credit score above 600 to qualify.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4709879)