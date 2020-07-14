All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:02 PM

1400 N Edgemont St Apt 202

1400 Edgemont Street · (805) 452-1431
Location

1400 Edgemont Street, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2295 · Avail. now

$2,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Due to COVID-19 we will not be doing regular showings. If there's a unit you'd like to see just send a text asking for a video walk-through and we'll text you a 1-2 minute video of the unit. The description for the unit will be shown below. Also, if you move in within a few days from the time you apply you'll get 2 weeks rent free!

Ready for an immediate move in, this renovated two-bedroom has so much to offer. The gourmet kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances (stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher), surrounded by brand new cabinets, granite countertops, and a bar.

Hardwood floors extend through the entire unit, which features central-AC & heat, as well as remodeled bathrooms of equal size. There is a dishwasher, a balcony and plenty of space in between the two bedrooms so as not to disturb your roommate. The apartment complex has a gym, onsite laundry, a rooftop with a spectacular view and assigned parking to your unit. It’s walking distance to Kaiser (many nurses and doctors live in the building), and very close to Los Feliz Village (a ton of great dining and shopping).
***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 to come take a look today!

Sorry, but we don’t allow pets. You must make 3x the rent from your gross income and have a credit score above 600 to qualify.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4709879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1400 N Edgemont St Apt 202 have any available units?
1400 N Edgemont St Apt 202 has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 N Edgemont St Apt 202 have?
Some of 1400 N Edgemont St Apt 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 N Edgemont St Apt 202 currently offering any rent specials?
1400 N Edgemont St Apt 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 N Edgemont St Apt 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 N Edgemont St Apt 202 is pet friendly.
Does 1400 N Edgemont St Apt 202 offer parking?
Yes, 1400 N Edgemont St Apt 202 offers parking.
Does 1400 N Edgemont St Apt 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 N Edgemont St Apt 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 N Edgemont St Apt 202 have a pool?
No, 1400 N Edgemont St Apt 202 does not have a pool.
Does 1400 N Edgemont St Apt 202 have accessible units?
No, 1400 N Edgemont St Apt 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 N Edgemont St Apt 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 N Edgemont St Apt 202 has units with dishwashers.

