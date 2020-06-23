All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:36 PM

1390 North SERRANO Avenue

1390 N Serrano Ave
Location

1390 N Serrano Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
Remodeled Hollywood Bungalow featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, gated parking, and a clean, large attic for storage. This charming home has a living area with tons of natural light, original hardwood floors, and casement windows. The kitchen features a vintage Wedgewood stove with perfect gas flames for gourmet cooking, Talavera & Malibu tile floors, and a Spanish tile backsplash. Each bedroom has it's own remodeled bathroom that include cast iron claw foot tubs and pedestal sinks. Washer/Dryer combo included. Enjoy fruit trees in the front yard and relax on the front porch. This special home is an original from the silent film era. It has since been upgraded and retrofitted for an amazing living experience. One gated parking spot included. Additional parking spots available for a fee (please inquire). Walk to the Upright Citizens Brigade for comedy. Close to the 101 and Griffith Park. This is the one you've been looking for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1390 North SERRANO Avenue have any available units?
1390 North SERRANO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1390 North SERRANO Avenue have?
Some of 1390 North SERRANO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1390 North SERRANO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1390 North SERRANO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1390 North SERRANO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1390 North SERRANO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1390 North SERRANO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1390 North SERRANO Avenue offers parking.
Does 1390 North SERRANO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1390 North SERRANO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1390 North SERRANO Avenue have a pool?
No, 1390 North SERRANO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1390 North SERRANO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1390 North SERRANO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1390 North SERRANO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1390 North SERRANO Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
